Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties collect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties collecting old cell phones

Posted:
Used cell phones will help survivors of domestic violence. Used cell phones will help survivors of domestic violence.

TRI-CITIES, WA-   Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties are intensifying their used cell phone collection efforts for the month of April, which is Earth Month. 

The organization collects all year long.  They ask for the community to donate old cell phones so they can give them to survivors of domestic violence.  The phones will help them to communicate with family, job interviews, and other basic communication needs..

"A cell phone is a lifeline at times, but it's a vital piece in rebuilding.  This is a way of helping a survivor as well as helping provide some financial resource for us as a service that we then go on and serve more survivors," said Daniel Aspiri, Executive Director for DVS of Benton and Franklin.

Old cell phones can be dropped off at any Mid-Columbia Library, local police departments, and Yoke's Fresh Markets, New Beginnings Thrift Shop on 1016 Lee Blvd. in Richland, and Domestic Violence Services on 3311 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite C-140, in Kennewick.

