Bend, Oregon Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 97, north of La Pine

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR- Oregon State Police said 26-year-old Nathan D. Mackey died in a head-on collision after he crossed the centerline on Highway 97 north of La Pine Saturday.

Mackey, of Bend, Oregon, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet van southbound on Highway 97. It crossed over the centerline and collided with 59-year-old Steven J. Wester of Yakima who was driving northbound in a 1999 Freightliner towing a commercial box trailer.



Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene. Wester was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.



