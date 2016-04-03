Bend, Oregon Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 97, north of - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bend, Oregon Man killed in head-on crash on Highway 97, north of La Pine

One person was killed.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR- Oregon State Police said 26-year-old Nathan D. Mackey died in a head-on collision after he crossed the centerline on Highway 97 north of La Pine Saturday. 

Mackey, of Bend, Oregon, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet van southbound on Highway 97.  It crossed over the centerline and collided with 59-year-old Steven J. Wester of Yakima who was driving northbound in a 1999 Freightliner towing a commercial box trailer.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene. Wester was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. 

 

