Two killed after driver drives the wrong way, collides head-on with van on I-84

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR- Oregon State Police said two people are dead after 48-year-old Shane R. Ware of Hermiston drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 84 and collided head-on with 47-year-old Mary A. Padilla of Homedale, Idaho, killing both of them Sunday morning.



OSP says Ware was driving a 1999 Saturn SL westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 just outside of Pendleton. Ware forced another driver, 24-year-old Sherry Marie Anderson, off the road. She was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for her injuries.



Ware continued to drive in the wrong direction and hit 47-year-old Mary A. Padilla, who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Venture, head-on. Both drivers were killed. A ten year old passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital injuries.

The crashes are still under investigation and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor.



Officers arrested 32-year-old Joshua Haynie of Pendleton for a DUI after he drove through the closed accident scene.