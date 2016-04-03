Two killed after driver drives the wrong way, collides head-on w - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two killed after driver drives the wrong way, collides head-on with van on I-84

Posted: Updated:
Two people died. Two people died.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR- Oregon State Police said two people are dead after 48-year-old Shane R. Ware of Hermiston drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 84 and collided head-on with 47-year-old Mary A. Padilla of Homedale, Idaho, killing both of them Sunday morning.

OSP says Ware was driving a 1999 Saturn SL westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 just outside of Pendleton.  Ware forced another driver, 24-year-old Sherry Marie Anderson, off the road.  She was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for her injuries. 

Ware continued to drive in the wrong direction and hit 47-year-old Mary A. Padilla, who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Venture, head-on.  Both drivers were killed.  A ten year old passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital injuries.

The crashes are still under investigation and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor. 

Officers arrested 32-year-old Joshua Haynie of Pendleton for a DUI after he drove through the closed accident scene. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   