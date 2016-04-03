WSP Weigh Stations do more than just weigh trucks - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WSP Weigh Stations do more than just weigh trucks

Posted: Updated:
Trucks are weighed on a dual pad scale. Trucks are weighed on a dual pad scale.

GRANDVIEW, WA- Washington State Patrol weigh stations across the state weigh trucks and make sure they are safe enough to be on the roads. 

"We do a lot.  It's just not weighing trucks," said Eric Hanson, Commercial Vehicle Inspector.

The commercial vehicle weigh station in Grandview on Interstate 82, makes sure the trucks and the truck drivers are equip to be on the roads.

"We're looking at a variety of issues with the trucks, from licensing to weight and equipment. We also check the drivers and make sure we're not dealing with drowsy drivers," said Hanson.

Before the trucks even come in, a picture is taken and their information pops up on the computer inside the inspection office.  It tells inspectors what type of truck it is and even lets them see more information about that company.  Then the trucks ride over a dual pad scale.  It tells the weight that is on each axle.  Sometimes they have to do inspections. 

"Let's say an 80,000 lb truck is over 10% or over 8,000 lbs, they would have to reduce that to legal weight before they leave here.  We don't find that too often," said Hanson.

Checking weight is important for preserving roadways. 

"We build bridges out here that are meant to last for 50 years.  With all the extra weight or especially if we have a truck that's overweight, then we're looking at a bridge that's built for 50 years that's only going to last for 15 years.  That's not good.  That's not good for the people of the state of Washington," said Hanson.

During the week they see close to 150 trucks daily.  Their job here is a part of the bigger Washington State Patrol plan called "Target Zero," which is to have zero fatalities by 2030.

"We want these trucks out here, around you and your families, safe.  We want you to feel safe on the roadways with them and that's what we're here for," said Hanson. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   