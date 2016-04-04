Police have a suspect in Ellensburg stabbing

The suspect ran away before officers got to the scene around 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Ellensburg police have issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Scott L. Newsom in connection with the stabbing from April 2, 2016, at the 2500 Block of North Water Street.

Newsom is suspected of 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Burglary and 3rd Degree Malious Mischief.

Police describe Newsom as 5'11", 195 lbs. with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone having information about this crime or the whereabouts of Newsom is encouraged to call the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280 or email policedept@ci.ellensburg.wa.us

---

ELLENSBURG, WA- Ellensburg police are looking into an assault from Saturday night where a victim was stabbed near the 2500 Block of North Water Street.

Officers say the male victim is dealing with serious injuries from the assault and has been transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police say this attack was not random, they also do not believe their suspect is a resident of Ellensburg either.

