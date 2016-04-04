Deputies, Dive Rescue save three from sinking boat near Palouse Falls

Deputies say the call of a half submerged boat came in around 7 p.m. Saturday and they completed the rescue about three hours after sunset.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA- Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say firefighters, Medstar Life Flight rescuers and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue helped them save three people from a sinking boat near Palouse Falls.

Deputies say the call of a half submerged boat came in around 7 p.m. Saturday and they completed the rescue about three hours after sunset.

However, it is unclear what led to the boat sinking in the first place.