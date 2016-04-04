Registration for tours of Hanford national park opens - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Registration for tours of Hanford national park opens

Federal agencies offering free tours of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Hanford Federal agencies offering free tours of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Hanford

HANFORD, Wash. (AP) - Federal agencies are offering free tours of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park in Hanford, which includes the site of the world's first full-sized nuclear reactor.
 
Registration for the tours opens Monday. The tours of the park, which was created in December 2014, will run from April 18 through Nov. 19.
 
Hanford is one of the park's three sites where work on the atomic bomb that ended World War II was completed. The other sites are in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Los Alamos, New Mexico.
 
At Hanford, the main attractions will be the B Reactor, which produced plutonium for the atomic bomb that dropped on Nagasaki, Japan. Visitors will also get to see the ghost towns of Hanford and White Bluffs.

For more information on registration, visit manhattanprojectbreactor.hanford.gov.

