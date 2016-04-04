Yakima County Sheriff Deputies searching for suspect in high-spe - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima County Sheriff Deputies searching for suspect in high-speed chase

Posted:

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Department says deputies are looking for the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, early Monday morning.

The department says around 4:10 a.m. a deputy tried contacting the suspect when he drove away. He then led deputies on a chase through highways, county roads and reservation roads for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Deputies lost the suspect vehicle when it went on to Yakama Nation Road, south of Wiley City on Atahanum Ridge. 

Officers believe they have identified the man but are not giving out any details at this time. They are still investigating.

