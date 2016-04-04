Hermiston man facing charges for having sexual contact with underage girl

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old Hermiston man is facing several charges for having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Deputies began investigating Kyle Naillon on February 29, after a woman discovered suspicious content on her 14-year-old daughter's cell phone. The content indicates Naillon allegedly had sexual relations with the teen.

Detectives gathered evidence from the teen who confirmed there was unlawful sexual activity between her and Naillon. Deputies interviewed Naillon and he also admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

On March 28, deputies arrested Naillon and book him into the Umatilla County Jail. He is facing charges of Sodomy in the Third Degree, Rape in the Third Degree and Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor.

Deputies are forwarding the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office.