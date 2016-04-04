Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports inmate death - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two Rivers Correctional Institution reports inmate death

Posted: Updated:
Shawn McMillian, 44 Shawn McMillian, 44

 UMATILLA, OR - Oregon Department of Corrections said an inmate died unexpectedly Monday in a local area hospital.

As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation, said the Oregon DOC.

The Inmate was Shawn McMillian, 44, he was sent off-site for medical care Sunday, April 3, 2016 at approximately 2:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on Monday, April 4, 2016 at 10:12 a.m.

McMillian was at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton before he died.

McMillian entered DOC custody on August 25, 2015, on five counts of child sex abuse in the first degree out of Lane County. His earliest release date was May 30, 2020.

Next of kin have been notified. No other details are available at this time.

TRCI is a multi-custody prison in Umatilla that houses approximately 1,800 male inmates.

