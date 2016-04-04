Benton Co. physician’s license suspended on allegations of overp - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton Co. physician’s license suspended on allegations of overprescribing

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA - The Medical Commission from the Washington Department of Health has immediately suspended the license of Kennewick physician pending further legal proceedings.

Charges say Victor O. Brooks committed unprofessional conduct by practicing beyond the scope of his hospital privileges, violating the state’s Pain Management Rules in treating chronic noncancerous pain, and prescribing excessive amounts of controlled substances.

The combined effects of the alleged misconduct by Brooks present an imminent danger to the safety and welfare of the public according to legal documents.  

Brooks cannot practice as a physician in Washington until the charges are resolved.

Brooks has 20 days to respond to the charges and to request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link to “Provider Credential Search” on the Department of Health website.

Department of Health has encouraged anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally to call 360-236-4700 to report a complaint.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   