Benton Co. physician’s license suspended on allegations of overprescribing

OLYMPIA, WA - The Medical Commission from the Washington Department of Health has immediately suspended the license of Kennewick physician pending further legal proceedings.

Charges say Victor O. Brooks committed unprofessional conduct by practicing beyond the scope of his hospital privileges, violating the state’s Pain Management Rules in treating chronic noncancerous pain, and prescribing excessive amounts of controlled substances.

The combined effects of the alleged misconduct by Brooks present an imminent danger to the safety and welfare of the public according to legal documents.

Brooks cannot practice as a physician in Washington until the charges are resolved.

Brooks has 20 days to respond to the charges and to request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link to “Provider Credential Search” on the Department of Health website.

Department of Health has encouraged anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally to call 360-236-4700 to report a complaint.