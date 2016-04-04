Yakima Police Department and the Downtown Association of Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Police Department and the Downtown Association of Yakima team-up for Coffee with a Cop.

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - If you have a burning question about the downtown area then tomorrow you will have the opportunity to get some answers. Coffee with a Cop is teaming up with the Downtown Association of Yakima to answer any questions people may have regarding downtown. 

This is the first time that the downtown association and the police department have coffee with a cop together. Mike Bastinelli, PIO for the police department said that he pitched the idea to the downtown association of combining their monthly meeting with the YPD's event. They hope that by joining forces they can answer any questions or concerns that that the public may have about downtown. 

"Normally we have it open to the public and this is open to the public but we are mainly focusing on downtown businesses owners and people that live and work downtown," said Bastinelli. 

Coffee with a Cop will take place tomorrow at Second Street Grill from 8 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. 

 

