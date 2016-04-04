Fever player prepares for the opening of his new restaurant

KENNEWICK, WA- Fever player, Rodrick Gladney has been working day and night on the renovations to a building he got the keys to just a few months ago. Downtown Diner is the restaurant Gladney will be opening in about a week. It will bring flavors of the south to the streets of Downtown Kennewick.

We met up with him to talk about the transformation of the building and the process of getting it to where it is now, " we saw the building and fell in love with the area. If you saw it a couple months ago, you would say this is a death trap, this a worst investment you can try to put your money into". Gladney says he was driven to make it into what he had envisioned in his mind, "me being the person i am, I saw the light in it and saw it could be more than what it was. I mean a diamond is only a piece of coal that needs to be shined".

He told us they had to do some structural remodeling and some electrical rewiring on top of the wood paneling and painting.

The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating. They will also have a full bar of beer, wine and spirits. The food will range from gumbo to fried Oreos.

