Living Green: Find out how the City of Kennewick recycles

KENNEWICK, WA- All month long we are focusing on cities, companies and individuals who are living green. On Monday we talked with a representative for the City of Kennewick to see how they encourage residents to recycle around town.

Evelyn Lusignan with the city told us, " it used to be you used to separate things out more than you do now, paper in one, plastic in another, aluminum in another, glass in another, so now there's mixed recycling for everything but glass, except for glass and glass in another bin, so it makes it much simpler".

The City of Kennewick works closely with Waste Management in providing the residents with free recycle bins. They also play a huge role in their curbside recycling program.

For Kennewick residents who may live in an apartment complex and don't have the option to participate in curbside recycling, Waste Management has set up collection stations across the city. At each station, you bring your cardboard, plastics, aluminum and other recyclables and separate them in the proper container provided.

For more information on a collection station near you click here.