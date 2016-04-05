5 killed in Tennessee helicopter crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say five people have died in the crash of a tourist helicopter in eastern Tennessee.



A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Bell 206 sightseeing helicopter crash was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday near Sevierville. Spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in an email that officials said the helicopter was destroyed by fire.



Pigeon Forge Fire Department said units were at the scene.



Tennessee Emergency Management Association spokesman Dean Flener confirmed late Monday afternoon that five people had died.

