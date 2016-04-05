2 men arrested in Oregon for decapitating bighorn sheep

BIGGS JUNCTION, OR(AP) - Two men accused of shooting and beheading a pair of bighorn sheep along a highway in northern Oregon have been arrested.



The Oregonian reports (http://goo.gl/cwBfo0 ) state police arrested the men after finding them near the dead sheep along Interstate 84 near Biggs Junction. Bighorn sheep are protected by law in the state, and hunters wishing to kill a sheep must win a tag in a lottery.



Authorities said they found one man inside a suspicious vehicle and another hiding in the bushes.



Police arrested 32-year-old Justin M. Samora, of Layton, Utah, and 37-year-old Cody J. Plagmann, of Albany, Oregon.



