Eastern Oregon prison inmate dies after taken to hospital

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a 44-year-old man convicted of first-degree child sex abuse died in a hospital where he was taken for treatment from the state prison in Pendleton.
    
Oregon Department of Corrections officials said in a news release that Shawn McMillian was taken to a local hospital from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton Sunday afternoon. He died unexpectedly on Monday morning.
    
McMillian was sentenced to prison in August 2015 on five counts of child sex abuse in Lane County. Detectives said last year they found evidence of child pornography on electronic devices and digital storage devices at McMillian's home.
    
McMillian pleaded guilty to the charges. His earliest release date was May 30, 2020.
    
Oregon State Police are investigating the cause of death.

  National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

