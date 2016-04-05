Eastern Oregon prison inmate dies after taken to hospital

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Officials say a 44-year-old man convicted of first-degree child sex abuse died in a hospital where he was taken for treatment from the state prison in Pendleton.



Oregon Department of Corrections officials said in a news release that Shawn McMillian was taken to a local hospital from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton Sunday afternoon. He died unexpectedly on Monday morning.



McMillian was sentenced to prison in August 2015 on five counts of child sex abuse in Lane County. Detectives said last year they found evidence of child pornography on electronic devices and digital storage devices at McMillian's home.



McMillian pleaded guilty to the charges. His earliest release date was May 30, 2020.



Oregon State Police are investigating the cause of death.