Red Mountain Trails expands offerings to include wine-tasting by horseback tour

BENTON CITY, WA - If you're looking to add some adventure to your next wine tasting experience, Red Mountain Trails in Benton City let's you do just that.

4 years ago, owners Jeff and Teresa Owen, natives of the area, decided to turn one of their hobbies into a business.

It started with wagon rides, sunset dinners and trail rides. Inspired by a trip to San Francisco, the Owens decided to expand their offerings to include a wine-tasting by horseback tour this year.

"The red mountain AVA is one of the only AVA's, anywhere, where you have this endless sea of vines. We're just immersed in them and you just pop out at a winery," said Teresa Owen, Co-Owner.

Visitor Tina Short from Ellensburg says the opportunity to ride through the vines adds to the wine-tasting experience.

It's just neat to ride through and actually see all the grapes and how it goes from production onto tasting it," said Short.

And no experience is necessary to participate.

"I was a little bit nervous when I first got on the horse and I'm on the biggest horse that they have. But Teresa is a great instructor, and the horses are very laid back," said visitor, Diana Strasser Wall.

"It's been a great experience so far," added Cahley Jaeke.

Wine tasting tours can accommodate groups of up to 4 people and reservations are required. For more information, click here.



