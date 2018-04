NASA releases new images of Earth from ISS



NBC RIGHT NOW - NASA has released new images showing a spectacular view of Earth from the International Space Station.

Images show city lights flashing as the ISS circles the Earth.

Right now six people are on board the ISS traveling at a speed of five miles-per-second and orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes.

NASA says the ISS has been continuously occupied since November, 2000. Since then, 222 people from 18 countries have visited the station.