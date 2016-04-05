Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted on charges of - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted on charges of theft

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Grace, wanted on charges of 1st degree theft Christopher Grace, wanted on charges of 1st degree theft

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted on charges of First Degree Theft.

36-year-old Christopher Grace is known to live in Pasco. He is 5' 5'' and weighs about 215 lbs. Grace has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Grace of his whereabouts, call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477

