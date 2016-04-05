Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted on charges of theft

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted on charges of First Degree Theft.

36-year-old Christopher Grace is known to live in Pasco. He is 5' 5'' and weighs about 215 lbs. Grace has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Grace of his whereabouts, call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477