WAKE UP YOUR PET: Addressing Bad Dog Behaviors

WAKE UP YOUR PET - Dogs can be such a great addition to our families, but bad behaviors can cause some stress.

Steve Sprague, Dog Trainer with Sit Means Sit Tri-Cities, says it is important to start early.

Do not reward bad behaviors like jumping. Teach your dog to sit and make them sit before they greet anyone.

Petting them and giving them attention while they are jumping rewards their bad behavior.

Sprague says, the same goes with excessive barking.

He tells clients to redirect their dog's attention and reward them when they do what you want.

For more information, watch our full segment featured on Wake Up Northwest and to learn more about Sit Means Sit, click here.