WAKE UP YOUR PET: Addressing Bad Dog Behaviors

WAKE UP YOUR PET - Dogs can be such a great addition to our families, but bad behaviors can cause some stress.

Steve Sprague, Dog Trainer with Sit Means Sit Tri-Cities, says it is important to start early.

Do not reward bad behaviors like jumping. Teach your dog to sit and make them sit before they greet anyone.

Petting them and giving them attention while they are jumping rewards their bad behavior.

Sprague says, the same goes with excessive barking.

He tells clients to redirect their dog's attention and reward them when they do what you want.

For more information, watch our full segment featured on Wake Up Northwest and to learn more about Sit Means Sit, click here.

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

