Prescribed burns planned for Wenatchee area

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) - Forest officials hope to get out in front of the wildfire season by holding a series of prescribed burns on national forest lands in the Lake Wenatchee area.



The Wenatchee River Ranger District plans to conduct the burns starting in mid-April and ending in early May. Burns covering about 500 acres are planned for eight units. They include the areas off Beaver Valley Highway, Chiwawa Loop Road and Natapoc Ridge.



Most of the burns will be conducted early in the morning to minimize smoke impacts.



Officials will post signs to warn motorists about the burning activities. Recreationists are advised to avoid the areas during fire operations.



All Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest prescribed burns are weather-dependent and fire specialists will stop if weather conditions are unfavorable.

