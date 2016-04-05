Crime Stoppers: Man accused of using stolen credit card

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers need help finding a man accused using a lost or stolen gas card.

Police say since March a man has stolen more than $5,000 worth of gas.

The card has been used in several locations including Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Eltopia and was caught on camera using the card at the Cottonwood Connell oil station near I-82 and Badger Canyon.

If you have any information on this man or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or 1-800-222-TIPS.