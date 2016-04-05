UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Bellevue woman

BELLEVUE, WA. - Bellevue Police have canceled the search for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Police say she has been found safe.

---------------------

PREVIOUS:

?

BELLEVUE, WA. - Bellevue police are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Yun S. Ham was last seen in the 500 block of 106th Avenue NE in Bellevue. She's described as a Korean female with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be in the company of an unknown suspect and the two may be traveling in a vehicle. No description of the vehicle was given.

Ham has dementia and becomes lost and confused easily. She communicates in Korean only.

Anyone with information on the woman's location is asked to call 425-577-5656 immediately.