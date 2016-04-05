Trump proposes funding wall by cutting off remittances

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Donald Trump would try to force Mexico to pay for a border wall by targeting billions of dollars in remittances sent by immigrants living in the U.S., according to a memo released by his campaign Tuesday.

For families across Mexico, the cash transfers help put food on the table and clothe children. They can help start a small business, add to humble cinderblock home or buy a second-hand truck to use on a farm.



So it's not surprising that the real estate magnate's proposal - to cut off remittances from the estimated 12 million Mexicans living in the United States unless Mexico makes as one-time payment of $5 billion to $10 billion - on Tuesday elicited negative reactions from many.