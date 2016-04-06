In a unanimous decision the Yakima City Council drops the ACLU appeal

YAKIMA, WA - In a unanimous decision the City of Yakima and the City Council decided to drop the ACLU appeal at tonight's City

Council meeting. The decision was not without a price, the city must know pay over $1.8 million in fees and costs to the ACLU.

It was decided $100,000 will be donated back to the city to promote equality and equal opportunity for previously under served Yakima residents. Council woman Carmen Mendez says that the decision is a step in the right direction for the city.

It is a great opportunity for the new council to have an opportunity to move forward, have closure and start a new beginning, and I think that today will be an opportunity for that," said Mendez.

The supreme court ruled yesterday, in a similar case in the state of Texas that the state would continue to draw its legislative districts based on total population and not eligible voters. With the decision made tonight the City of Yakima will be following in the same footsteps.

The city was sued back in 2012 by the ACLU stating that districts were unconstitutional because it put Latino voters at a disadvantage. In 2014 the City of Yakima was ordered by a US district court judge to adopt a district based council system. Districts were re-drawn and based on total population as opposed to eligible voters.