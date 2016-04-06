Yakima County Clerk in more hot water

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Clerk Janelle Riddle is in more hot water. Last week, Riddle had her employee access suspended after she let her personal attorney into the county clerks office after regular business hours.

Surveillance footage was released that shows riddle, her attorney and another clerk in the county clerks office after business hours. In the video her attorney can be seen accessing two of the county's computers. It is not known what the attorney accessed on the computers.

Riddle did request to the county commissioners to have this meeting between her and her attorney approved, but all three commissioners declined her request. Riddle still went forward in meeting with her attorney at the courthouse.

The county's IT policy states that the use of county resources for personal us is prohibited.

Riddle allowing her attorney into her office all stems back to the court having disagreements with riddle, including ending an agreement that allows her staff to also work for judges. An independent review committee was assembled to investigate the disagreements between the two.

We reached out to the county commissioners for a comment and were told by commissioner Mike Leita, that all three commissioners have chosen to remain silent until the independent review panel completes its investigation in May. We also reached out to Riddle on Monday and Tuesday but were told that she was not in.