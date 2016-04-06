CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman stealing clothes from Pasco boutique - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are working to identify some people caught on camera stealing from a local boutique.

Security footage shows a woman take two dresses inside the Chikibaby Boutique off of West Lewis Street in Pasco.
     
Tuesday the store owner said she's definitely upset with the five people who seem to be involved based off of her surveillance videos.. 

Unfortunately this isn't the first time it has happened but she says after the incident she will definitely be adding cameras around her store. 

"I do want to get more cameras, facing the street so I can see the cars or definitely who is around the businesses" said Norma Quintana, owner of the Chikibaby Boutique

Norma said the group took $865 worth of clothing from the store.

The suspects left the store leaving almost 20 hangars empty.

