Man arrested for multiple warrants in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in police custody after short standoff with law enforcement at an apartment in Kennewick.



Police were calling out 33-year-old Alejandro Montes around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers surrounded an apartment at 2604 West Bruneau Place; after about an hour Montes came out of the apartment and police arrested him.

"He had a couple warrants out for his arrest, some of them included failing to appear financial obligations, escape from community custody, he was also wanted for elluding the Pasco police this last Thursday," said Officer Craig Hanson from The Kennewick Police Department.

