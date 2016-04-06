Man arrested for multiple warrants in Kennewick - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man arrested for multiple warrants in Kennewick

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - A man is in police custody after short standoff with law enforcement at an apartment in Kennewick.

Police were calling out 33-year-old Alejandro Montes around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officers surrounded an apartment at 2604 West Bruneau Place; after about an hour Montes came out of the apartment and police arrested him.

"He had a couple warrants out for his arrest, some of them included failing to appear financial obligations, escape from community custody, he was also wanted for elluding the Pasco police this last Thursday," said Officer Craig Hanson from The Kennewick Police Department.
 

  National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

