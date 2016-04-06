Moses Lake man gets 22 years in prison for 2012 South Hill shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Moses Lake man was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of charges stemming from a 2012 South Hill shootout.

Arthur Cardenas, 37, was found guilty by a jury in April 2015.

According to information disclosed during the trial, Cardenas was involved in a shootout with another man at a duplex located on Spokane's lower South Hill neighborhood. Cardenes was shot in the stomach and was taken to Deaconess Medical Center for treatment. A subsequent investigation revealed that Cardenas was armed with a Walther PPK/S .380 caliber handgun during the shootout and that bullets struck a nearby house. In the trunk of Cardenas' car, officers found a hand grenade, gunpowder, 243.9 grams of pure meth and about $17,000. Cardenes also has $3,000 in his pocket.

Alleged S. Hill Shooting Victim: 'We Were Set Up'

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, the judge noted Cardenes' lengthy criminal history before sentencing him to 22 and a half years in prison. District Attorney Michael Ornsby said in a release, “Cardenas’ conduct presented a danger to citizens here in Spokane, Washington. The twenty two and a half year sentence reflects the seriousness of Cardenas’ criminal conduct. I commend the Spokane Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms for the thorough investigation of this matter. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington will aggressively prosecute firearm and drug trafficking violations that occur within this District.”

After serving his sentence, Cardenes will serve fives years probation.