City of Hermiston to host 2nd annual clean sweep recycling event

HERMISTON, OR - The City of Hermiston is hosting the 2nd annual "Clean Sweep" recycling event Saturday April 9th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Umatilla Electric Cooperative parking lot.

Last year, over 60 tons of recyclable materials were collected, with tires being the most popular item dropped off.

Larry Fetter, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Hermiston says this event gives people a chance to get rid of items that otherwise just end up sitting in their homes.

"We don't have what some other bigger cities do with curbside recycling, so people need an opportunity to be able to get rid of their stuff, and feel good about getting rid of it and put it back in circulation," said Fetter.

Separate your recyclables prior to dropping them off and if you're dropping off tires, make sure they're off the rims.

