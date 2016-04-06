Pasco Police searching for driver who left crash site - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Police searching for driver who left crash site

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department is looking for the person who smashed a car into a heavy-duty post at the driveway of Pacific Pride fuel center.

Police say the person driving a gray 2004 Infiniti G35 was heading south on Oregon St. when they went off the roadway. The person drove the car into two signs, knocking them down. They then crashed into the post.

The driver left before police got to the scene. Officers are now investigating.

