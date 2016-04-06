Hermiston kicks off 5-year Capital Improvement Plan to revamp ag - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hermiston kicks off 5-year Capital Improvement Plan to revamp aging infrastructure

HERMISTON, OR - Right now the City of Hermiston is working to make some big changes to their aging infrastructure.

According to the City, over the last 15 years, Hermiston has grown by 30%. Driven by that growth, the City is putting together a multi-year budgeting tool also known as the Capital Improvement Plan.

The purpose is to outline major projects that will be needed down the road. That means expanding existing infrastructure on busy intersections and replacing the old with the new like pipes in the sewer system.

Mark Morgan, Assistant City Manager says this plan is important from a financial standpoint.  

"If we don't have a logical plan put together for how we're going to pay for some of these things, then we never really can accomplish them because we have to save up for several years to either accomplish them or even just provide the match to go after these grant funding opportunities," said Morgan. 

In terms of funding these projects, the first year of the plan would not include revenue increases.

