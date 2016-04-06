WAKE UP YOUR HEALTH: Events Planned for Autism Awareness Month

WAKE UP YOUR HEALTH - April is Autism Awareness Month.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up Northwest, we spoke with Christine Lindgren, Responding to Autism Center Director.

They have several events planned for families living with a loved one on the spectrum.

Mom's Night Out is happening April 12th at 6 p.m. It is a night for moms of children with autism to just hang out relax and connect with one another.

The event is happening at the Country Gentlemen in Kennewick in the Amon Creek Room. To register email info@respondingtoautism.net.

Another event they are holding aims to allow families with children on the spectrum to enjoy a trip to the movie theater.

Pasco's Fairchild Cinemas will be showing the new "The Jungle Book". The movie will play Saturday, April 16th at 9 a.m.

It is free to attend. It will be sensory friendly.

Another event this month is aimed at adults with autism. On April 9th, people can head to the Responding to Autism Center on 24th Ave. in Kennewick for a BINGO night. It goes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. To RSVP contact the Responding to Autism Center at 509-396-9230.