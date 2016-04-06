April 22 & 23rd: A MOTHER'S DAY GALA

A MOTHER'S DAY GALA!

Both located at: Kameo Flower Shop - Kameo Events, 111 S. 2nd Street. Yakima WA, 9890.

SAVE THE DATES: April 22 & 23, 2016. Please join Kameo Flower Shop and Kameo Events as we host a special Mother's Day shopping event. "Shop Local". We have invited local artists and vendors to bring in their wonderful goods. Mother's Day is MAY 08. We are also hosting a "Community Donated - Raffle Table". This will not be your small town raffle table folks! Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win great Mother's Day gifts. 100% of the proceeds raised from this raffle, will go directly to benefit, ENTRUST Community Services. Visit our website often at, KAMEOEVENTS.COM, as more details about this event and raffle items will be posted.