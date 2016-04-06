Tire and power pole fire on the 1400 block of E Elder street

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima firefighters responded to a fire at 3 P.M. on the 1400 block of E Elder Street after noticing smoke near the Yakima Speedway. At the scene crews found a large pile of about 30 used tires and a power pole on fire. A single fire truck was requested at the scene and it only took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The burning rubber created a lot of smoke and an intense head on the hillside making it difficult to access. The fire damaged a power pole in the area and crews from pacific power checked it out before the firefighters left the scene. Firefighters said the fire is suspicious because there were no ignition sources near the start of the fire.

No damages were caused to the Yakima Speedway and nobody was injured.