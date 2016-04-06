TSA to increase security efforts in wake of Brussels attack

With terrorists constantly looking for flaws in the system, Neffenger says the TSA is not opposed to adding more man power and fire power if they need to.

WASHINGTON D.C.- Security in our airports, here and across the nation may be ramping up in the wake of the latest terror attack in Brussels.

The head of the Transportation Security Administration spoke at a senate hearing Wednesday morning in Washington D.C. after witnessing the attacks overseas first hand.

"I will tell you that being there on that day, seeing the devastation, seeing the chaos of the airport environment and the evil behind it was a stark reminder of the important work that we do at TSA everyday to protect travelers," said Peter Neffenger, TSA Administrator.

"We have three proposals here. If we had to give them one word each, dogs, active shooters, perimeters, we want to strengthen all three," explained Senator Charles Schumer from New York.

This hearing comes a day after Senator Schumer called for dramatic TSA changes. Schumer wanting to nearly double the armed security teams at airports, train stations, other transportation hubs, step up efforts in unsecured areas including check-in, baggage claim and freight depots.

"We have determined the root causes of the testing failures, we have re-trained our entire workforce. We have established the first ever full time TSA academy," explained Neffenger.

Neffenger reassured although there is no specific credible intelligence of any plot to carry out a similar attack, "In collaboration with stockholders including the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, we have taken a number of actions to enhance security including requiring enhanced criminal records checks of aviation workers, piloting the FBI's wrap back capability which provides continuous criminal background checks and conducting a nationwide vulnerability assessment airport by airport to create an expectation that every employee could be stopped and inspected everyday."

With terrorists constantly looking for flaws in the system, Neffenger says the TSA is not opposed to adding more man power and fire power if they need to.