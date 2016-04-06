Local and regional experts host Crisis Intervention training for law enforcement

The training also narrows down on some topics we often see concern about covering suicide by cop scenarios, psychiatric needs, as well as use of force techniques.

PASCO, WA- Crisis Intervention and De-escalation Training, it is a conversation starter many of our viewers dive into whenever law enforcement comes in contact with a suspect that may need specialized help.

Pasco Police and CIT trainers let NBC Right Now inside a regional training session where experts from the field come together and give officers the tools they need to better assess these situations.

The state-wide crisis intervention training is an 8 hour program all police officers and others in law enforcement go through in addition to their regular training. It has been mandated through a bill that passed last summer.

Local experts from Lourdes, NAMI, as well as Criminal Justice Training Commission specialists partnered up at Pasco Police's training facility to teach everything from crisis phases, communication techniques, and assessment. The class is structured around real life scenarios and videos.

CIT trainers tell NBC Right Now officers are taught the importance of how they approach these situations, checking for safety, introducing themselves, asking open ended questions, finding common ground and supporting them in going to the right resources just to get started.

