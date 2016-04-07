Lakewood PD: Accused murderer bought bus ticket to Spokane after escaping mental hospital; Still on the loose

LAKEWOOD, Wash - UPDATE THURSDAY 3:45 PM:

Lakewood Police now believe escaped accused murderer Anthony Garver purchased a bus ticket to Spokane under the alias "John Anderson" after escaping a mental hospital.

Previous Coverage:

UPDATE: Escaped Western State Hospital patient Mark Adams has been captured in Des Moines, WA. He was sent to the hospital to get treatment after an assault/domestic violence arrest in 2014. Accused murderer, Anthony Garver is still on the loose.



According to the Lakewood WA Police Department Facebook page, bus surveillance photos confirmed that Adams got on a bus from Lakewood to the Federal Way Transit Center. He arrived there around 10:30pm Wednesday night and asked about how to get to the airport.

______

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Two men described as dangerous have escaped from a psychiatric facility in western Washington.



Lakewood police says they escaped from Western State Hospital in Pierce County, south of Tacoma, sometime Wednesday evening.



They say 28-year-old Anthony Garver and 58-year-old Mark Alexander Adams fled on foot but may have found transportation.



Police say both men are dangerous to others. And both were being treated for mental illnesses under court commitment out of Snohomish County.



Garver - a 5-foot-8 and 250-pound white male with brown hair - was arrested for murder in 2013 but found not competent to stand trial.



Adams - a 6-foot and 210-pound white male with long blond hair - was arrested for domestic assault in 2014 but also found not competent for trial.



Police are urging anyone who spots them to keep away and contact authorities.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)