LIVING GREEN: U.S. Linen & Uniform in Richland committed to protecting our environment

RICHLAND, WA - All month long on NBC Right Now, we're living green. We had a chance to visit a business that has been recognized locally and nationally for their Eco-friendly efforts.

Rick Snyder, owner of U.S. Linen & Uniform says they deal with a lot of waste. That's waste from over 3,000 customers to be exact. They own and rent out linens and uniforms to hundreds of businesses in the area and when those towels and garments need to be cleaned, they end up at their facility in Richland. And the cleaning process is quite the production.

By investing in the latest waste water treatment technology, they manage to cut water usage by about 12 million gallons a year. 

And by taking the water that would have gone down the drain before and preheating it, hey manage to save on natural gas too. 

"So that means we don't have to heat it nearly as much as we did before," said Snyder. 

Their commitment to mother earth isn't being overlooked. They've been recognized by the City of Richland and the Textile Rental Services Association. So why make this commitment? Snyder says it's about sustaining a business that he hopes to keep in the family for generations to come... 

"His father before that started a laundry in Walla Walla in 1901 so we've been in the laundry industry for 115 years now," said Snyder. 

  National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
