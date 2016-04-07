Celebrate National Beer Day - Yakima Valley is home to U.S. hop production

Moxee, WA - Today is National Beer Day, an unofficial holiday, in celebration of a nice cold one. The Central Washington region is home to one of the most productive hop growing farms. Hops are the flowers of the hop plant, and they are used to give beer its flavor, that can range from bitter, zesty, or citric. Hop production in the Yakima Valley makes up for about 75 percent of all hops in the U.S. and about 33 percent around the world. Bale Breaker Brewing Company, in Moxee, is located on it's very own hop farm.

"We started here about three years ago, my sister, her husband and I put a brewery here on our hop farm. Our family has been here since the 1930's and we thought it'd be fun to put a brewery on hop farm," said Kevin Smith, Co-Founder and Head Brewer at Bale Breaker.

In those three years, Bale Breaker has gained success locally and nationally, and is currently in the process of expansion of their brewing facility.

"At two and a half years we maxed out our brewing capacity so we are expanding. Right now we are brewing at capacity, last year we brewed about 15,000 barrels and this year we will brew just under 20,000 barrels," said Smith.

For bale breaker having their own hop farm is helpful to having their beer stand out, "Here at bale breaker we add more hops to give it more aroma, we call it dry hopping," said Smith.

Bale Breaker Brewery always has their three flagship beers available year-round, and are always trying out new options with their seasonal flavors, available periodically throughout the year.

"Here we focus on lightly colored, heavier hopped beer; pale ales are lower alcohol and hop flavor and aroma, not too bitter; our IPA's are light colored hoppy beers usually pretty bitter, and double IPA's are the same family; we also have our imperial style beer right now, its a dark beer that we brew with espresso coffee," said Smith.

Bale Breaker Brewery is open 6 days a week, and not only does it have it's very own hop farm, but they have a tap room and a dog-friendly patio, available for anyone who wants to stop by and enjoy a nice cold one, especially on National Beer Day.

For more info on Bale Breaker Brewery, check out their website at www.balebreaker.com