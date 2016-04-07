EPA serves a search warrant in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - Federal agents with the Environmental Protection Agency served a search warrant at a Richland home Thursday morning.

Special agents looked through a home on the 2500 block of Duportail Street.

Acting special agent in charge, Darren Mugleston said they were still actively investigating and were not able to give out many more details.

The homeowners are registered agents of Freedom Fuel Incorporated, a natural gas corporation according to the County Assessors office.