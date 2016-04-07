Barracuda Coffee, City of Richland Green Business of the Year

RICHLAND, WA- All month long NBC Right Now is covering the best of "Living Green" across our region. There happens to be one Richland business that stands out for its effort to reuse and recycle just about every product brought through the store.

"If you can reuse and you have the ability to, than why not take advantage of it," Gage Sohler, a barista at Barracuda Coffee, explained. Sohler used to be a regular at the coffee company, his now-colleagues frothed his drink before he even walked in the door.

However, the hospitality is not the only thing that attracted him to this green award winning business, "We even offer bring your own mug discount for people, it saves paper and saves the environment," Sohler added.

One year later he finds himself recycling on the clock and at home, "We recycle all of our cups, all of our milk containers, all of our milk alternative containers such as soy milk, hemp milk. They come in different types of containers so we recycle those. We have cans we recycle, cardboard and basically everything we get is cardboard," explained Sohler.

In addition to City of Richland Green Business of the Year awards, Barracuda Coffee also has a state environmental stewardship award for their practices. One of those practices, loading up a large trailer they have named the "Recycle Rig" and busing it to the recycling center every three weeks, "We load it up and once our boxes are filled, we jump down here and load up the trailer," Sohler said.

Barracuda Coffee even donates leftover grinds for the public to use in their gardens, "We fill garbage bags full twice daily because we go through so much. We bag it up and then set it out for the community to come pick up," Sohler explained.

Your morning cup is a little brighter than you might have originally thought.

