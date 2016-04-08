Deadly shooting at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Deadly shooting at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -   A sheriff's spokesman says two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a U.S. Air Force base in San Antonio.
    
Bexar County sheriff's spokesman James Keith said two bodies were found Friday morning inside a room of a building at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
    
Keith says it's believed the shooter is among the two dead, but that sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers are continuing to search the building and nearby facilities.
    
Lackland is a key training installation for the Air Force.
    
 


9:34 a.m. (CST)
    

Texas authorities say at least one person has been killed in a shooting at an Air Force base in Texas.
    
Bexar County sheriff's spokesman James Keith said Friday that deputies have responded to reports of an active shooter at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, which is the home of Air Force basic training.

Keith confirmed that one person has died in the shooting and said that "we could have more."


    



In 2009, Fort Hood, which is about 160 miles from Lackland Air Force Base, was the site of the deadliest shooting at a U.S. military base, when 13 people were killed and 31 were injured.

