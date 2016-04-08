Belgians announce arrests in Brussels attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) - Belgian authorities say several arrests have been made in connection with the Brussels attacks.

The prosecutor's office says the arrests came today, one day after it called on the public to help look for a key suspect in the March 22 attacks that killed 32 people.

Belgian broadcaster VRT, citing sources it did not identify, said Paris attacks suspect Mohamed Abrini was among those arrested.

