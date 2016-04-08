3,500 KID customers experiencing water outage through Monday

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Irrigation District has fixed a break in a water pipe along Edison Street in Kennewick. Crews did repairs on the nearly 70-year-old pipe Thursday night but the materials need to dry. The 3,500 customers who get water from that line will experience a temporary water outage until Monday, April 11th.

KID apologized for any inconvenience. Locations of the outage can be viewed here.