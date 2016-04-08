Living Green: Buckwheat Bottoms works to inspire parents to go green



RICHLAND, WA -All month long here on NBC Right Now, we're talking about ways you can help the environment. We had a chance to visit with a local business owner, working to inspire parents to go green.

Building a sustainable community, that's the mission of Buckwheat Bottoms, a natural parenting store that started out of Susan Brady's home.

Brady began teaching classes about cloth diapers and other eco-friendly products. Soon enough, her venture grew. She added a retail component to her classes but her initial goal of educating and empowering families, that remains the same.

"When you know more, you can make the choices for your family that create sustainability in every area of your life," said Brady.

She takes pride in running a green business, addressing misconceptions, all while saving families money. Brady says investing in cloth diapers for one child can cost anywhere from $200-$800.

"The comparison is that most people are spending between $2,000-$3,000 per child on disposable diapers," added Brady.

And creating a network, focused on responsible consumer practices.

"That means sustainable for our community, sustainable for us and our families and sustainable for our globe," said Brady.



