Living Green: Buckwheat Bottoms works to inspire parents to go green

National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla
Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago.
PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations
PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts.
88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction
Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street.
Three new airport hangars coming to the Tri-Cities Airport
The Tri-Cities Airport will see three new hangars constructed this year, with several additional projects to improve the airport planned for the future.
Soul Sisters outreach program for domestic violence victims
A local non-profit is partnering with a local photographer to help victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence regain their confidence.
Heavy snow closes Snoqualmie Pass
Heavy snow forced Snoqualmie Pass to close in both directions Sunday night.
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
BEIJING— Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 space station mostly burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the experimental space laboratory re-entered around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Scientists monitoring the craft's disintegrating orbit had forecast the craft would mostly burn up and would pose only the slightest of risks to people. Analysis from the Beijing Aerospace Control Cent...
New Retirement Marketplace makes it easier for Washingtonians to save
New Retirement Marketplace makes it easier for Washingtonians to save
WASHINGTON: Millions across the U.S lack a retirement savings plan, and many people who are 55 and older have no retirement savings plan at all. The Washington State Department of Commerce launched a new website to make it easier for those individuals to find a retirement plan. The goal is to help nearly two million Washingtonians get have access to a retirement plan through their workplace, and the website is called "Retirement Marketplace." Officials say i...
Goose Ridge Winery in Richland now offers canned wine
RICHLAND: Goose Ridge in Richland has come up with a unique way to drink wine just in time for spring and summer. The winery recently came up with the idea to can their wine and the canned product is called "Cascadian outfitters." Taylor Monson, the wineries account sales manager, says it comes from 100 percent estate juice. Taylor also says not only is the wine 100 percent estate juice, but what makes it unique is that it's made locally in the Tri-Cities. S...
Local U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees work to restore power in Puerto Rico
SAN JOSE, Puerto Rico- It's been more than six months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. And while most of the island now has electricity and running water, some areas feel completely forgotten. So to help, nineteen Army Corps of Engineers from Walla Walla were deployed on March 18th to assist FEMA with relief efforts. Action Officer Kevin Kuhar said their team is stationed in San Jose for 45 days. They are specifically working on providing temporary g...
