Three gas line breaks on Alder Street in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - People in Walla Walla signed up for emergency management alerts, found out Friday morning about a gas line break in the city.

It happened on Alder Street when contractors working on an infrastructure project hit a line. People living in the area were asked to leave and not come back until it had been fixed.



City leaders said there were a total of three line breaks. Cascade Natural Gas crews began fixing them with isolation valves, which then need to be pressure checked. In all, it takes about an hour and a half to repair just one.



Repairs were expected to be complete by early Friday evening. No one got hurt.