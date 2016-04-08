Gang member already in prison charged in Walla Walla double homicide

WALLA WALLA, WA - A 22-year-old gang member already in prison has been charged with murder for a double homicide last fall in Walla Walla.

Prosecutors say Jose Quintero was one of two people who shot Janetta Rojas-Balderas and Jon Cody Cano near E. Walnut Street last August. Prosecutors say Quintero told an associate in prison he had killed the two because Janette had cooperated with police.



Quintero will be in court May 2nd. He's currently in prison in Clallam Bay serving time for possession of a stolen gun.