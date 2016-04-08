Dupus Boomers brings a taste of history back to Richland - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dupus Boomers brings a taste of history back to Richland

Posted: Updated:

RICHLAND, WA- If you've driven down George Washington Way over the past few months, you might have noticed some big developments popping up. In fact, one of the restaurants right off the main road might even bring you back 70 years, to an old 1940's cartoon character from right here at Hanford.    

Dupus Boomers is bringing back those cartoons on the back of their growlers and all over their restaurant. They had a location in Pullman but sold it to Washington State University and have brought it back to Richland. We talked with the General Manager Anthony Belsito, "to bring it back to Richland on this corner with George Washington Way leading to the Hanford site, one of the accesses to Hanford, it symbolizes a lot of history that has been brought back". 

Aside from bringing important history back to Richland, Belsito says, "I think one of the things that's going to be key for us, we're creating jobs, we're putting people to work that may, are looking in other places". 

The restaurant is two floors and on the second floor they have patio seating outside on a deck. Full service will be available to those who decide to enjoy their meal out there. They will also offer 44 beers on tap along with the growlers. 

While they have no set date for when exactly they'll open they tell us it will be soon, "it's just going to create that environment where people are going to want to come to Richland as opposed to seek entertainment, food elsewhere". 

